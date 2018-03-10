LSP: Kenner man dies in crash on I-10 in Metairie

Louisiana State Police are investigating a car crash on Interstate 10 in Metairie, that claimed the life of a Kenner man. The crash occurred Saturday, just before 4 a.m. on the east-bound side of I-10 near Bonnabel Boulevard. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Christopher J. Thomas.

According to police, Thomas was driving a car east-bound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a cement guard rail on the right side of the interstate. The vehicle then veered to the left, crossed five lanes of the roadway and struck the cement guard rail on the left side of the interstate. Thomas was brought to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Thomas was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown if Thomas was impaired at the time of the crash. Police say that toxicology tests are pending an autopsy.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.