NOPD investigating a homicide in Little Woods neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Little Woods neighborhood.

Police say they received a call of an unclassified death in the 10200 block of Brookfield Drive just before Noon Sunday.

During the investigation, officers determined that the incident was a homicide.

Police are still working to determine the nature of the homicide. 

