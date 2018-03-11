Police: Female Tulane student reports man sexually assaulted her near campus

Tulane Police and the New Orleans Police Department are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the school's Uptown Campus. A female Tulane student told police that a man touched her buttocks Sunday at 4 p.m. as she walked on Freret Street between Burdette and Fern Street.

According to police, the female said that she was walking on Freret when she noticed a man walking in her direction. She said that after the man walked past her, he turned around and began following her before touching her buttocks. He continued to follow her until she went into a friends apartment on South Carrollton Avenue. Once she entered the apartment, the man fled in an unknown direction.

The man is described as a black male, 30-40 years old with a short haircut. He is six-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with white and yellow writing and black basketball shorts.

Police add that the man arrested in February who committed several sexual batteries in the area is still in Orleans Parish jail.

Tulane Police and the NOPD are patrolling the area, searching for the man.

