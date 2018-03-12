SLIDESHOW: View your parish sample ballot

Four parishes will be holding elections March 24 to elect leaders for various offices.more>>
The election for the next Jefferson Parish sheriff has been pugnacious as two well-known figures in the parish vie for a title they both believe they have earned.more>>
In just days, Jefferson Parish residents will choose who they want to complete the term of former Sheriff Newell Normand.more>>
Early voting numbers on the first day of voting for the March 23rd election rivaled the amount of votes on the first day of early voting during the 2016 Presidential Election in Kenner as residents came out to select a new mayor.more>>
In less than 24 hours, Jefferson Parish voters will begin choosing who they want in the Sheriff’s Office.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.more>>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.more>>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.more>>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.more>>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.more>>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.more>>
As of Thursday, the photo had been liked on Twitter more than 670,000 times and was retweeted more than 225,000 times and counting.more>>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.more>>
