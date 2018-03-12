SLIDESHOW: View your parish sample ballot - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

SLIDESHOW: View your parish sample ballot

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: FOX 8 graphic) (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Four parishes will be holding elections March 24 to elect leaders for various offices. 

WVUE Fox 8 Election coverage will begin at 8 p.m.

John Snell and Fox 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman will break down election results as they come in. 

You can get live election results straight to your phone by downloading the Fox 8 News app for Apple or Android device.  Make sure you opt-in to our push alerts to receive breaking notifications when results are in. To download our app, click here. 

The following parishes will be holding elections: 

Jefferson Parish: 

Tangipahoa Parish: 

St. Tammany Parish: 

Orleans Parish: Copyright WVUE 2018. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly