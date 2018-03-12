2 missing, 1 rescued after tugboat sinks in Mississippi River

Two people are missing, and one person was rescued after a vessel sank in the Mississippi River Monday. Source: Fox 8

Authorities are investigating a sunken tugboat on the Mississippi River.

Around 9:43 a.m. Monday watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report that towing vessel Natalie Jean capsized with three people aboard.

According to the report, one person was rescued and two are still missing.

The vessel sank at General Anchorage near milemarker 90.5, and the Lower Mississippi River is closed in the Algiers Point area from mile marker 89 to 90.5.

The vessel sank across from the Chalmette slip.

There is an estimated 600 gallons of fuel on board the Natalie Jean.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Station New Orleans Response Boat-Medium boatcrew

Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity

New Orleans Harbor Police

Plaquemines Port Authority

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

NOAA

