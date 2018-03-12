NOPD: Woman who claimed robbers demanded dog, purse made up report

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a false robbery that was reported in Holly Grove March 3.

According to NOPD, the victim told police she was walking her dog near the intersection of Fig and Oak Streets when two unknown men approached her while riding together on a bicycle.

She told police two males demanded the victim’s dog and, but she refused.

She also reported that one of the subjects reportedly told the victim he had a weapon and demanded the victim’s purse and she complied.

She said the men then instructed the victim to walk away and threatened to kill her and her dog.

During the investigation, Second District investigators learned that the incident did not occur. The victim admitted to experiencing audio and visual hallucinations.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.