Folsom man convicted of sexual battery against 4-year-old

A Folsom man has been convicted of sexual battery against a 4-year-old.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery, a St. Tammany jury found Scott A. Barr, 28, guilty of two counts of sexual battery.

Barr abused a girl for more than a year when she was 4 and 5-years-old, according to the report.

Montgomery said the crime came to the light when the child complained of pain in her genital area and told her mother that Barr had been touching her. The mother contacted police, and the child revealed during a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center that he had touched her and made her touch him.

During the investigation, Barr, who was living with relatives in Folsom, relocated to Tennessee.

The jury rejected Barr’s denial of the allegations and his claim that someone else committed the crimes. The jury deliberated about two hours before announcing the guilty verdict.

Barr faces up to 10 years in prison on each count when he is sentenced by District Judge Scott Gardner.

