David: Cold nights all week

A series of cold fronts will keep it sunny, cool and dry through Thursday. Overnight will be chilly with 40s across the metro area and 30s north and west of the lake.

Some patchy frost is possible in areas north and away from the Lake, with a light freeze even possible Thursday morning for some areas north of I-12.

A big warm-up really gets underway on Friday along with an increase in moisture and a chance for a few spotty showers or storms.

Highs will try and approach 80 this weekend but clouds and showers may limit the temperatures to the upper 70s. The best chance for showers and storms looks to be on Sunday at this time.

