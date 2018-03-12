Study: Flu season comes with overdose side effect

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Emergency officials across the state have started to prepare for this weekend's expected storms.more>>
Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office say they arrested a 42-year-old man on drug charges after he appeared to be very nervous when they showed up at a home in Belle River early Friday.more>>
Detectives arrested eight people in connection with a fraudulent prescription investigation in St. John Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.more>>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.more>>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.more>>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.more>>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.more>>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.more>>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.more>>
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.more>>
