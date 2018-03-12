Study: Flu season comes with overdose side effect

The overdose risk is primarily due to people taking a combination of over-the-counter medications designed to treat multiple symptoms. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

It appears flu season comes with a dangerous side effect.

Researchers who tracked tens of thousands of adults using acetaminophen in the past month found six percent of them overdosed on the drug. Acetaminophen is found in many over-the-counter medications.



The researchers have determined the risk of taking more than the recommended amount of acetaminophen jumps 24 percent during flu season. The overdose risk is primarily due to people taking a combination of over-the-counter medications designed to treat multiple symptoms.

You can read more about the study in British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

