Sheriff's Office: Apparent drug deal leads to arrests in Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish deputies said they have arrested several people involved in a drug transaction Saturday evening in Ironton, and the Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the gunfire that injured at least three people.

All of the shooting victims are expected to recover.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following information late Monday:

Chrishaad Napolean (B/M), 17, of Chalmette was shot on the buttocks. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Aggravated Criminal Damage of Property, Illegal Discharge of a Weapon and Possession of Schedule I CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substances) – Marijuana. Denarial Reddick (B/M), 19, of Pointe A LA Hache arrested and charged with Principal to an Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Principal to the Illegal Discharge of a Weapon and Principal to an Aggravated Criminal Damage. Mikal Black (B/M), 19, of Port Sulphur was shot on the hip. He was arrested and charged with Cultivation of Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon during Commission of Drug Related Crime, Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Aggravated Criminal Damage of Property, Illegal Discharge of a Weapon, Possession of Schedule I CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kaelyn St. Ann (W/F), 19, of Port Sulphur was arrested and charged with Cultivation of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule I CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Dillon Moliere (B/M), 23, was shot on the arm (superficial/flesh wound). He was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I CDS with the Intent to Distribute and Attempted Distribution of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana). The incident appears to be a result of an Illegal Drug Transaction that occurred in the 100 Block of Giraud Street in the Ironton Subdivision. An official press release will be distributed tomorrow morning with photos along with an overview of the incident.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.



