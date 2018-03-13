Search continues for sunken tugboat

Two people are missing, and one person was rescued after a vessel sank in the Mississippi River Monday. Source: Fox 8

Authorities are still searching for a tugboat that sunk on the Mississippi River Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report that towing vessel Natalie Jean capsized with three people aboard.

According to the report, one person was rescued and two are still missing.

Crews searched into the night to find the missing men. The Coast Guard used a helicopter and two ships to comb the water.

The conditions on the river are treacherous right now with high water producing a fast current.

A mile and a half long section of the river in the Algiers Point area from mile marker 89 to 90.5. remained closed Monday night, but it is unclear if it has been reopened at this time.

The vessel, which sank at General Anchorage near milemarker 90.5, has still not been recovered.

There is an estimated 600 gallons of fuel on board the Natalie Jean.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Station New Orleans Response Boat-Medium boatcrew

Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity

New Orleans Harbor Police

Plaquemines Port Authority

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

NOAA

