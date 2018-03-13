Accused cop killer's trial set to begin

“The manner in-which Daryle died is a tragic situation for the family and the community. Everybody is in shock at the way this thing happened,” David Belfield said.

Daryle Holloway’s family has waited more than two years for the Travis Boys trial to begin. Boys is accused of shooting and killing the New Orleans Police officer in 2015.

“Since that time, it’s been just a constant roller coaster for all of us,” Belfield said.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday, but it was back in October of last year when jury selection was halted after Boys smeared feces on himself in open court. Judge Karen Herman sent Boys to a forensic mental hospital, but eventually found him capable of standing trial.

“I doubt it very seriously if you see any shenanigans from Mr. Boys. The judge is very aware of his capabilities," Belfield said.

“This guy can wipe feces on himself or make hamburger patties out of it, but I’m telling you, they are going forward with this trial. They can either chain him to the floor or put him on closed circuit,” said FOX 8 legal analyst Joseph Raspanti.

Boys made a duel plea, meaning he pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. His attorney plans to argue that Boys was insane at the time of the crime, and they want to introduce his low IQ test results during trial.

“The defense is trying to get in his IQ so that the issue is going to be that he lacked capacity to have the specific intent to commit this crime,” Raspanti said.

Holloway’s Uncle, David Belfield, said the facts of the case prove Boys’actions were well thought out and planned.

“When you look at the totality of everything that he’s done and tried to do, and when the state presents that to the jury, they are going to see past any issues of his mental capacity, and they are going to find Boys guilty of killing a New Orleans police officer that happens to be my nephew,” Belfield said.

Boys faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

