As temperatures warm up, crawfish grow and prices drop

Crawfish prices are finally dropping, and several business owners who are looking forward to crawfish season picking up.

"They've gone down about sixty cents since January, and the freeze had delayed the season's start, and it's been a mediocre season so far," William Newton said.

He said while crawfish season usually starts in November, they didn't start getting them until January.

"They were really tiny and they were high, so it's nice to see the prices come down and they're actually getting really nice size, so last couple of weeks we've gotten some beautiful crawfish," Newton said.

Crawfish prices a few months ago nearly doubled their costs now.

"It was about two three weeks ago they dropped fifty cents in one week, which is real nice to see, but not often." Newton said.

"The fact that it's come down the last two weeks, that's when it's really had a drastic drop, and it's held it's price this week," Chandra Chifici-Scarber said.

Right now a pound of boiled crawfish will cost you between three and six dollars. Newton said the prices should stay the same through Easter.

"Everything's down now, and it's at a really good price right now. Live right now is $2.29 at the market here at Deanie's," Chifici-Scarber said.

This may be their best price.

"I don't think it's going to get much lower during Lent, and it's going to fluctuate a little in April for sure," Chifici-Scarber said.

They're expecting even higher demand in the coming months.

"Good Friday's coming up, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. That's crawfish weekend. I mean you're going to have a ton of people looking to buy live and boiled and having events," Chifici-Scarber said.

They are optimistic about the rest of the season.

"It's plentiful, the crawfish are there, they're a beautiful size, the season's great right now it really is," Chifici-Scarber said.

"They should only get bigger and the season may even be extended through June this year, July because it started so late," Newton said.

They said business picked up in the last month with the price drop, and they're expecting higher demand during festival season, which may change the prices a little.

