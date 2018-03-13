Coast Guard identifies 2 missing after tugboat sinks on Mississippi River

The Coast Guard has identified the two men missing after a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River, Monday morning. The two missing men have been identified as Malon Dawsey and Karl Prince.

A third individual was rescued Monday. The towboat, known as Natalie Jean, has not been recovered.

Coast Guard called off the search for Dawsey and Prince Tuesday night after over 43 hours of searching which covered 101 nautical miles.

The Coast Guard is in charge of the investigation.

