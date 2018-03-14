Former Jet linebacker Demario Davis is expected to sign with the - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Former Jet linebacker Demario Davis is expected to sign with the Saints

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Demario Davis is expected to sign with the Saints. Source: Mark LaGrange
Former Jets linebacker Demario Davis is expected to sign with the Saints according to Dianna Russini of ESPN. The deal is  three years, $24 million, $18 million is guaranteed.

Davis is a Mississippi native, who played his college ball at Arkansas State.

Davis is a six-year veteran. Five of his six seasons were played with the Jets. Davis has started 82 of his 96 games. In 2017 Davis racked up 135 tackles, 13 tackles for losess, 5 sacks, and 15 QB hits. Davis is averaging 44 tackles per season.

