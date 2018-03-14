Man dies following shooting in Kenner

Kenner police are investigating a shooting in Kenner that left one man dead Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Clemson Drive.

According to police, the 36-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was brought to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The SWAT team was on scene investigating after police received a tip that a suspect may have been in a nearby apartment. No one was found.

Details are limited. Fox8live.com will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

