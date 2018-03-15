Report: Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod returning to the Saints

Jermon Bushrod was drafted by the Saints in 2007. Source: Nola.com

Jermon Bushrod is back in the Black and Gold according to Herbie Teope of Nola.com/Times-Picayune. The offensive lineman will get a one-year deal.

Bushrod was drafted by the Saints in the fourth-round of the 2007 draft. Bushrod spent six seasons in New Orleans. The lineman also played three years for the Bears, and two for the Dolphins.

The Saints lost Senio Kelemete to the Texans, so it made sense to ink the 33-year old lineman.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.