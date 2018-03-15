Report: Saints are working on getting a visit from Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh is a free agent after being released by the Dolphins. Source: Mark LaGrange

The Saints have interest in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and are working on bringing him in for a visit according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Miami Dolphins released the defensive tackle halfway through his contract. Suh was due $16.985 million in base salary in 2018, and had a cap hit of $26.1 million according to Spotrac. Originally drafted by the Lions in 2010, the Dolphins signed Suh to a six-year, $114 million deal.

Suh had 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2017.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.