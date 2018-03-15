Report: Ndamukong Suh to visit Saints Friday

The Saints appear to be in the mix for defensive tackle Ndamakoung Suh. According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, Suh will visit the Saints on Friday.

Suh, 31, spent the last three seasons in Miami after signing a record-breaking contract after spending five seasons in Detroit. The salary he desires will likely be the biggest sticking point.

For his career, Suh has 51.5 sacks and 420 tackles.

