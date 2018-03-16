Early voting ends this weekend

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is reminding voters eligible to participate in the Spring Municipal Election cycle to consider voting early.

The last opportunity to cast a ballot during early voting will be Saturday March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters should utilize Louisiana’s award winning smartphone application, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what’s on their ballot. In addition to a variety of local candidate and proposition elections in 41 parishes*, there are also two open State Representative seats in Districts 93 (Orleans) and 86 (Tangipahoa) which could be of regional interest and several judicial races, according to the Secretary of State.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters’ Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations click here.

Election Day for the Spring Municipal Election is Saturday, March 24th with the General Election scheduled for Saturday, April 28th.

