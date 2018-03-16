Early voting ends this weekend

Eligible voters will cast their ballots today, March 24, 2018, for a variety of local municipal, judicial and proposition elections in 41 parishes across the state.more>>
Gayle Benson said during a second line following the funeral for her late husband Tom Benson that she has a world of gratitude for all of the people who have shown her love and support after the passing of Mr. Benson, at age 90 recently.more>>
On the fifth day of the Travis Boys trial, state prosecutors played jail house phone calls in an effort to prove Boys is mentally competent.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Hogs for the Cause kicks off today as it celebrates the tenth year of smoking pork to support families battling pediatric brain cancer.more>>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.more>>
France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.more>>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.more>>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.more>>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.more>>
