Anthony Davis: 'Benson and Gayle treated me like family'

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis said the news of Tom Benson’s death is “incredibly sad.”

Benson, the owner of the Pelicans, died Thursday afternoon from complications related to the flu.

“Mr. Benson has meant so much to this city & to my career in NOLA,” Davis tweeted. “Mr. B & his wife Gayle treated me like family since I arrived & I’m forever indebted to them for their kindness & generosity. He will be missed!”

Davis, an All-Star forward, paid tribute to Benson during the Pelican-Spurs game Thursday night.

