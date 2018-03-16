Anthony Davis: 'Benson and Gayle treated me like family' - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Anthony Davis: 'Benson and Gayle treated me like family'

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: N.O. Pelicans Source: N.O. Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis said the news of Tom Benson’s death is “incredibly sad.”

Benson, the owner of the Pelicans, died Thursday afternoon from complications related to the flu.

“Mr. Benson has meant so much to this city & to my career in NOLA,” Davis tweeted. “Mr. B & his wife Gayle treated me like family since I arrived & I’m forever indebted to them for their kindness & generosity. He will be missed!”

Davis, an All-Star forward, paid tribute to Benson during the Pelican-Spurs game Thursday night. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:03:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:47:30 GMT
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    more>>

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    more>>
Powered by Frankly