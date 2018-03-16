Explaining the Saints $3 million salary cap credit from Nick Fairley

The Saints received a $3 million credit on their salary cap from Nick Fairley’s contract. On Friday, we found out why that was the case.

According to sources, the Saints paid half of Nick Fairley’s $8 million signing bonus before they found out about his heart condition. Since they didn’t pay the other half, the team was credited back the $3 million in 2018 after the prorations of $1 million each in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Sources also say no date has been set for the grievance filed by both Fairley and the Saints.

