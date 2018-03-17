NOPD: Juvenile robbed of belt at gunpoint

The New Orleans Police Department says a teen was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened just around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Galvez Street and Desire Street.

According to the 14-year-old victim, he was standing at the intersection waiting for the school bus when he was a white Infinity sedan pulled up. The driver asked the teen if he had five dollars and when the teen said no, the driver demanded his belt. The passenger inside the vehicle then pointed a gun at the victim who handed over his belt.

The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Desire St.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.