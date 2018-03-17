Nicondra: In and out of showers through the weekend

Storm chances stick around through the weekend as another disturbance circulates around the upper edge of a ridge that has helped to push in Gulf moisture.

We will keep rain in the forecast for the entire weekend with a few strong storms likely. There will be many dry hours but there will also be periods of storms. The best chance for stronger storms comes on Sunday and/or Sunday night.

Even with the rain look for very warm temperatures and humid conditions ushered in on southerly winds ahead of the approaching cold front. Highs will reach near 80 degrees each day. We will see some sunny breaks as well.

A strong cold front arrives late Monday and next week will be breezy, sunny, cool and dry.

