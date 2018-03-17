NOPD asking for help identifying two Bourbon St. robbery suspects

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a simple robbery on Bourbon Street.

Police say the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Bourbon St.

According to the victim, he was talking to an unknown black male in the area when he was approached from behind by another male. The second suspect allegedly punched the victim twice causing him to fall to the ground.

While on the ground, the victim says the suspect went through his pockets and took the victim's wallet. The second suspect handed the wallet to the first suspect and the two of them fled the scene.

If anyone has any information about the identity or the whereabouts of the suspects, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

