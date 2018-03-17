Pelicans to wear patches honoring late owner Tom Benson

The Pelicans will honor late team owner Tom Benson with a patch on their jerseys and warm-up gear. Benson passed away Thursday at the age of 90.

Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets will be the first home game for the Pelicans since Benson's passing. Benson bought the franchise from the NBA in 2012.

The patches feature Benson's initials.

The #Pelicans will wear a special patch on their jerseys and warmups to honor the life of owner Tom Benson. pic.twitter.com/CvUouiSJVf — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 17, 2018

