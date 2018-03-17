Report: Ndamukong Suh completes visit with Saints

Down by one late in Saturday's contest, LSU was looking to get back in the ball game, but an eight-run eighth inning helped fuel visiting Missouri en route to a 12-6 victory.more>>
Playing in their first home game since the passing of team owner Tom Benson, the Pelicans went on a late rally, but ultimately came up short, falling to the Houston Rockets, 107-101, Saturday.more>>
Free agent Ndamukong Suh came to New Orleans to visit the Saints but now has reportedly left town to visit the Tennessee Titans.more>>
The Pelicans will honor late team owner Tom Benson with a patch on their jerseys and warm-up gear.more>>
