Report: Ndamukong Suh completes visit with Saints

Free agent Ndamukong Suh came to New Orleans to visit the Saints but now has reportedly left town to visit the Tennessee Titans. Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports, Suh will now head to Nashville. Ideally, he would like to complete visits then evaluate his options with his family, according to the report.

Suh, 31, was released by the Miami Dolphins after three years there. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft by Detroit. For his career, Suh has 51.5 sacks.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.