Women's advocacy group gives away free prom dresses

Those on a budget and searching for the perfect prom dress had the chance to find it at the free prom dress giveaway in Gentilly.

The giveaway is part of the annual "Treat Her Like a Lady" series, featuring dozens of gowns.

The group, "Jessica Harvey and the Difference" collected around 60 dresses from different formal events they've attended.

Harvey said she put this on for girls who want to go to prom, but can't afford to.

She said this cause holds a special place in her heart, because someone did the same thing for her.

"When I was in high school, my parents had a lot going on with their health and different things and somebody took the time to donate and give me things and give me dresses and had it not been for those people I wouldn't have been able to enjoy my prom and enjoy winter formal and all those things so now it's just time to return the favor," Harvey said.

Organizers also held a health seminar, along with an open discussion with influential women.

Those who want to donate or want a dress can find her information here.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.