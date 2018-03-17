Pelicans unable to complete comeback, fall to Rockets at home - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Pelicans unable to complete comeback, fall to Rockets at home

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Playing in their first home game since the passing of team owner Tom Benson, the Pelicans went on a late rally, but ultimately came up short, falling to the Houston Rockets, 107-101, Saturday.  The loss is the Pelicans' fourth in their last five games. 

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans (39-30) with 26 points and 13 rebounds. 

The Rockets (55-14) were led by James Harden who had a game-high 32 points. 

The Pelicans will be right back to action on Sunday at 5 p.m. as they play host to the Boston Celtics. 

