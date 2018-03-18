LSU gives up eight runs in 8th inning, falls to Missouri

Down by one late in Saturday's contest, LSU was looking to get back in the ball game, but an eight-run eighth inning helped fuel visiting Missouri en route to a 12-6 victory.

Zach Watson led LSU (13-7) going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.

Missouri (15-4) was led by Brett Bond who recorded a home run and four RBIs.

LSU won Friday's game and will be aiming to win the series with a victory on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.