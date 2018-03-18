LSU gives up eight runs in 8th inning, falls to Missouri - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

LSU gives up eight runs in 8th inning, falls to Missouri

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
BATON ROUGE (WAFB) -

Down by one late in Saturday's contest, LSU was looking to get back in the ball game, but an eight-run eighth inning helped fuel visiting Missouri en route to a 12-6 victory. 

Zach Watson led LSU (13-7) going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. 

Missouri (15-4) was led by Brett Bond who recorded a home run and four RBIs. 

LSU won Friday's game and will be aiming to win the series with a victory on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.  

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly