NOPD: Separate Central City shootings leave two injured

New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings in the Central City neighborhood that left two men injured.

Police say that the first shooting took place Saturday afternoon in the 1800 block of Magnolia Street. A man was shot to the leg and brought to a local hospital via private conveyance.

The second shooting happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Second and Lasalle Streets. A man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to a local hospital by EMTs.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

If you have any information that could help police with either case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

