One lucky winning ticket wins the $455 million Powerball jackpot

Someone got the "Luck of the Irish" as one Powerball ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The lucky winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania for an estimated $455 million Powerball jackpot, officials said.

The winning numbers for the jackpot Saturday were: 22, 57, 59, 60, and 66. The Powerball is 7. The PowerPlay is 2x.

Over two months without a jackpot winner pushed the top prize for Saturday's Powerball drawing to an estimated $455 million. The cash option is worth $269.4 million.

There were also two second-prize tickets sold, one in Texas worth $1 million, and one in South Carolina valued at $2 million. The ticket sold in Texas won an additional $1 million because the buyer spent an extra $1 to exercise the Power Play option.

Nineteen drawings have been held without a top prize winner since a New Hampshire woman captured a $559.7 million jackpot for the Jan, 6 drawing. She chose the cash option for a pre-tax lump sum of $352 million. That's the seventh largest jackpot ever won in the United States.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. You can watch drawings on FOX 8 on Wednesday and Saturday after WVUE FOX 8 News at 9:00 p.m.