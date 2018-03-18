LSP: Woman dies after vehicle goes into Bayou Terrebonne

Louisiana State Police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash in Houma that left a woman dead.

State Police say the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on LA 56 near Rouen Street.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Brittany Jones of Gray, LA was driving her 2001 Ford Mustang northbound on LA 56 and exiting a curve in the roadway when for unknown reasons she ran off of the right side of the roadway. Jones struck a utility pole and went into Bayou Terrebonne where the vehicle became completely submerged.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's office.

It is currently unknown if impairment played a role in the crash. Standard toxicology tests are pending.

State Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

