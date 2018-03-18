Southeastern sweeps Lamar, picks up fifth-consecutive win

Southeastern collected four runs in the first inning en route to a 5-3 road victory over Lamar, Sunday in Beaumont. The win gives the Lions (16-6, 5-1) a sweep of the Cardinals (4-16, 0-6) and it marks their fifth-consecutive victory and ninth in the last 10 games.

Bryce Steckler led the Lions, going 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.

The Cardinals were led by Robin Adames, who had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Southeastern returns to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. at South Alabama.

