LSU halts late Missouri rally to preserve win

Missouri went on a late run to try and erase a five-run deficit, but LSU was able to hang on for a 7-5 win win the series 2-1.

LSU (14-7, 2-1) was led by Antoine Duplantis and Zach Watson who tallied two RBIs apiece.

Kameron Misner led Missouri (15-5, 1-2) with a home run and three RBIs.

Next up for LSU is a contest against in-state rival Tulane on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

