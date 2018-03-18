LSU halts late Missouri rally to preserve win - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

LSU halts late Missouri rally to preserve win

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WVUE) -

Missouri went on a late run to try and erase a five-run deficit, but LSU was able to hang on for a 7-5 win win the series 2-1. 

LSU (14-7, 2-1) was led by Antoine Duplantis and Zach Watson who tallied two RBIs apiece. 

Kameron Misner led Missouri (15-5, 1-2) with a home run and three RBIs. 

Next up for LSU is a contest against in-state rival Tulane on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 

