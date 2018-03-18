NOPD: Teen reported missing from Leonidas neighborhood

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reported missing from the Leonidas neighborhood. Police say that 16-year-old Wayne O'Neal was last seen Sunday around 2:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of General Ogden Street.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with stars resembling and American flag, light blue jeans, a royal blue baseball cap and white and blue shoes.

If you have any information that could help locate Wayne O'Neal, you are asked to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

