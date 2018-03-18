New Orleanian pre-dates Grace Kelly as first American-born princess of Monaco

The French Quarter makes a fitting backdrop for a head of state to meet with the head of the State of Louisiana. In celebration of New Orleans' Tricentennial, the visit of royalty from Monaco recognizes a long history between the principality and the old world city. Btoh known as cultural capitals, but there is a little known connection.

When many think of Monaco's American princess, thoughts go to the 50's and Princess Grace, His Serene Highness's Mother, but the first American princess of Monaco was a New Orleanian by birth.

"Marie Alice Heine who in 1889 became the second wife of my great-great grandfather Prince Albert, the first born here in this building in the French Quarter on February 10, 1857," said His Serene Highness H.S.H. Prince Albert the Second of Monaco as he pointed to a nearby building.

While Princess Alice is not an ancestor in the royal line, his Serene Highness acknowledges that she is a major figure in Monaco.

"She was a very unique personality," said His Serene Highness. "She was also quite a leading figure in the principalities history promoting its culture and lending her name to two of my great-great grandfather's scientific research vessels.

With the help of First Lady Cheryl Landrieu, His Royal Highness revealed a plaque gifted by the Monegasque Councilate commemorating the family home at 900 Royal Street.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.