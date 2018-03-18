Anthony Davis shines as Pelicans fly past Celtics - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Anthony Davis shines as Pelicans fly past Celtics

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A night after a tough home loss against Houston, the Pelicans rebounded and in a big way, flying past the Celtics, 108-89 Sunday in the Smoothie King Center. 

Anthony Davis led the way for the Pelicans (40-30) with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Chieck Diallo poured in 17 points and Niko Mirotic recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. 

The Celtics (47-23) were led by rookie Jayson Tatum who had 23 points. 

The Pelicans home stand continues Tuesday as they welcome in the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly