Anthony Davis shines as Pelicans fly past Celtics

A night after a tough home loss against Houston, the Pelicans rebounded and in a big way, flying past the Celtics, 108-89 Sunday in the Smoothie King Center.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Pelicans (40-30) with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Chieck Diallo poured in 17 points and Niko Mirotic recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Celtics (47-23) were led by rookie Jayson Tatum who had 23 points.

The Pelicans home stand continues Tuesday as they welcome in the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

