NOPD searching for man accused of shooting his uncle

Dwayne Franklin. Source: NOPD Dwayne Franklin. Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in St. Roch Monday morning. 

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Eads Street.

NOPD said a male victim was shot twice in the stomach by his nephew, Dwayne Franklin.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS, where he is listed in critical condition, according to the report. 

The incident was reported at about 12:15 a.m. Officers arrived and the victim told them that he and his nephew had an argument outside his home when Franklin shot him twice, according to the report. 

The victim also told police that Franklin chased him as he tried to hide behind a car, firing additional shots before fleeing. 

An arrest warrant has been issued for Franklin for attempted second degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

No further information available at this time.

    •   
