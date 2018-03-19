Louisiana taxpayers can track refund with app - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Louisiana taxpayers can track refund with app

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 Photo FOX 8 Photo
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Louisiana taxpayers can check the status of their state income tax refunds online with the “Where’s My Refund?” app on the Louisiana Department of Revenue website.

Due to extremely high call volume during tax filing season, taxpayers will get a faster answer about their refund status by searching online instead of calling, according to LDR officials. 

To track your refund, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/refund and enter your social security number, the relevant tax year, your filing status and the refund amount shown on your tax return.

Taxpayers can generally expect their refunds within 60 days of the filing date if they file their taxes electronically, and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns.

Refunds can be delayed if taxpayers fail to keep their addresses current with the Department of Revenue, if there are math errors or other problems with the tax return, or if the return triggers fraud indicators, according to LDR.

Since LDR began accepting and processing 2017 state individual income tax returns on Jan. 29, the department has issued more than 404,000 individual income tax refunds.

The Louisiana individual income tax filing deadline is May 15.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:26:02 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    more>>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    more>>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:17 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:17:15 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    more>>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    more>>

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    more>>

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly