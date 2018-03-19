Louisiana taxpayers can track refund with app

Louisiana taxpayers can check the status of their state income tax refunds online with the “Where’s My Refund?” app on the Louisiana Department of Revenue website.

Due to extremely high call volume during tax filing season, taxpayers will get a faster answer about their refund status by searching online instead of calling, according to LDR officials.

To track your refund, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/refund and enter your social security number, the relevant tax year, your filing status and the refund amount shown on your tax return.

Taxpayers can generally expect their refunds within 60 days of the filing date if they file their taxes electronically, and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns.

Refunds can be delayed if taxpayers fail to keep their addresses current with the Department of Revenue, if there are math errors or other problems with the tax return, or if the return triggers fraud indicators, according to LDR.

Since LDR began accepting and processing 2017 state individual income tax returns on Jan. 29, the department has issued more than 404,000 individual income tax refunds.

The Louisiana individual income tax filing deadline is May 15.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.