Donate for Donuts: Toss out Mardi Gras beads for free Krispy Kreme

Need a place to get rid of all those Mardi Gras beads? Krispy Kreme has a solution.

Krispy Kreme and the Arc of Greater New Orleans are hosting a Mardi Gras Recycle Center event in Metairie Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For those two days, anyone who brings in 12 pounds or more of Mardi Gras Beads to the Krispy Kreme on 825 Clearview Pkwy will received a dozen original glazed doughnuts for free.

Aren't in the mood for doughnuts? No problem. Krispy Kreme is also offering a coupon that can be redeemed at a later time.

The beads will be weighed to determine eligibility.

Arc’s Mardi Gras Recycle Center is one of several social enterprises ArcGNO manages. The recycling center is a year-round business that employs 80 people with intellectual disabilities, such as Down syndrome or cerebral palsy.

Employees, along with an army of volunteers, sort, band, repackage and sell beads to carnival riders.

This past Mardi Gras, Arc sorted and packaged approximately 300,000 pounds of beads and is now in the process of collecting for next year’s parades.

