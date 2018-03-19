Bruce: Warm today, but don't pack up the long sleeves yet

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Rain chances drop to zero Monday, and it will likely stay dry through the work week.

A cool front front looks to push through late today into Tuesday resetting the environment with drier slightly below average temperatures for a few days.

Do not put away the long sleeves just yet, temperatures will fall back to the 40s for lows on the North Shore

The cooler and drier conditions stick around through the end of the week with a slight up tick in temperatures as we head towards the weekend.

