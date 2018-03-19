Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of killing NOPD officer

Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of killing NOPD - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Jurors are set to hear opening statement Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer. 

It has been nearly three years since NOPD Officer Daryle Holloway was shot and killed in the line of duty. 

Officer Holloway's family said it has been an emotional roller coaster since he was killed in June of 2015. 

The legal process for Travis Boys, the man accused of killing Officer Holloway has been somewhat of a roller coaster.

Boys, 35, was charged with first degree murder after he was accused of escaping from the back of Holloway's cruiser before shooting and killing him.

Since then, the issue has been Boys' competency to stand trial. Boys has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial was set to begin in the fall of 2017, but in October jury selection was halted after Boys pulled his own feces out of his pocket and smeared it all over his face in court.

He even ate some of it.

Judge Karen Herman sent boys to a forensic mental hospital, but eventually found him capable of standing trial.

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue the death penalty in the case, which was a decision supported by Holloway's family.

If convicted, Boys would face life in prison.

