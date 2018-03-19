Man accused of stabbing Raising Cane's manager due in court

Josua Every, 23, (right) is a accused of stabbing Taylor Friloux, 21, to death at a restaurant in Kenner. (Source: Kenner Police and Facebook)

A man accused of stabbing and killing a manager at a Raising Cane's is scheduled to be in court Monday for a motion hearing.

Joshua Every is accused of killing Taylor Friloux in June of 2016.

Friloux was a manager of the Kenner Raising Cane's location on Williams Boulevard, and investigators said they believe the two worked together months before.

Police said Every and another man ambushed an employee, forcing their way inside.

Every stabbed Friloux, took one thousand dollars, then stabbed her several more times, according to police.

