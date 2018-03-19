Big Lee's Towing owner accused of running truck into woman due in court

A Metairie tow truck company owner accused of intentionally running his truck into a woman will be in court Monday.

Lee Martin is scheduled for a status hearing.

Investigators said Martin, who owns "Big Lee's Towing," purposely backed his vehicle into a woman in November following an argument over a tow truck parked in front of a trailer in Kenner.

Video captured on the victim's phone led to Martin's arrest.

Martin faces an aggravated battery charge.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.