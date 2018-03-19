JPSO releases photo of bank robbery suspect, truck

Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Metairie.

The armed robbery happened at the Gulf Coast Bank and Trust on 1825 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

According to the report, there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s to late 40s, clean shaven, tattoos on his hands, and approximately 5'10 with a slim build.

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon, mid-2000s Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone being able to identify this suspect and/or vehicle is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

