JPSO releases photo of bank robbery suspect, truck - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

JPSO releases photo of bank robbery suspect, truck

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Bank robbery suspect (Source: JPSO) Bank robbery suspect (Source: JPSO)
Getaway vehicle (Source: JPSO) Getaway vehicle (Source: JPSO)
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Metairie. 

The armed robbery happened at the Gulf Coast Bank and Trust on 1825 Veterans Memorial Blvd. 

According to the report, there were no injuries. 

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s to late 40s, clean shaven, tattoos on his hands, and approximately 5'10 with a slim build. 

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon, mid-2000s Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone being able to identify this suspect and/or vehicle is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:26:02 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    more>>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    more>>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:37:14 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    more>>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    more>>

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    more>>

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly