Chef John Folse: Carrot and potato pancakes

Written by: Romni DiJohn
Carrots are typically cultivated in the late winter and early spring. From salads to cakes, they are an adaptable root vegetable. Topped with a delicious sour cream, this recipe makes for a great appetizer or meal on its own.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 large carrots, peeled and grated

3 medium russet potatoes, peeled and grated

½ cup heavy whipping cream

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup minced chives

½ cup minced onions

¼ cup minced parsley

1 tsp minced rosemary

¼ cup flour, sifted

1½ tsps salt

¼ tsp cracked black pepper

½ cup milk

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

Method:

Place whipping cream in a chilled stainless steel bowl. Using a handheld mixer, beat cream until soft peaks form. In a separate bowl, combine sour cream and chives. Gently fold half of whipped cream into sour cream mixture. Fold remaining whipped cream into sour cream mixture, being careful not to deflate. Cover and place in refrigerator until ready to use. In a large bowl, combine carrots, potatoes, onions, parsley, rosemary, flour, salt and pepper and stir to mix evenly. Add milk and eggs and mix until a smooth batter is achieved. Heat a lightly greased griddle or skillet to medium-high heat. When griddle is hot, working in batches, drop a tablespoon of batter onto griddle to make each pancake. Do not overcrowd griddle. Cook 2–3 minutes on each side or until nicely browned, turning once. Remove from griddle and transfer to a serving platter. Serve immediately with a dollop of sour cream mixture.

