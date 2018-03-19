Ndamukong Suh visiting Rams after meetings with Saints and Titan - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Ndamukong Suh visiting Rams after meetings with Saints and Titans

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Ndamukong Suh will visit the Rams next. (photo: nfl.com) Ndamukong Suh will visit the Rams next. (photo: nfl.com)
Free agent Ndamukong Suh's next stop is the Los Angeles Rams according to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports. Suh visited the Saints and Titans this past weekend.

According to Schultz, Suh was impressed with both the Saints and Titans visits.

Suh, 31, was released by the Miami Dolphins after three years there. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft by Detroit. For his career, Suh has 51.5 sacks.

