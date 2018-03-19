Ndamukong Suh visiting Rams after meetings with Saints and Titans

Free agent Ndamukong Suh's next stop is the Los Angeles Rams according to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports. Suh visited the Saints and Titans this past weekend.

According to Schultz, Suh was impressed with both the Saints and Titans visits.

Ndamukong Suh tells me that his visits w/both the #Saints and #Titans went well. While he has yet to speak w/Drew Brees, he really enjoyed Sean Payton and DC Dennis Allen. Also realizes how much TENN has to offer as a playoff team w/a formidable D-Line. Both teams were impressive — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2018

Suh, 31, was released by the Miami Dolphins after three years there. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft by Detroit. For his career, Suh has 51.5 sacks.

