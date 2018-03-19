Thousands of cookies made for St. Joseph's Altar

The St. Joseph's Altar at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Kenner (FOX 8 Photo)

St. Joseph’s Day boasts dozens of altar offerings across the region as Catholics celebrate the tradition.

At Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Kenner, folks donated hundreds of food items from bread to fish, and the group made more than 33,000 cookies for the feast.

The traditional Sicilian cookies are spiced, often with anise, and stuffed with figs.

During the day, the church will host a feeding for people who visit the altar.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.