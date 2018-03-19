David: Cooler weather coming

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Cooler and drier air will rush into the region by Tuesday morning. A gusty breeze will dominate most of the day and last into early Wednesday. Highs will return to the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

A warming trend begins by the end of the week. By the weekend it will be very warm with temperatures well into the 80s with a humid breeze.

Little, if any, rain is expected over the next 7 days.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.